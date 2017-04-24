Endeavor CRJ2 at Green Bay on Apr 28th 2017, flaps problem
An Endeavor Canadair CRJ-200 on behalf of Delta Airlines, registration N801AY performing flight 9E-3682/DL-3682 from Minneapolis,MN to Green Bay,WI with 48 passengers and 3 crew, was on approach to Green Bay's runway 18 when the crew went around reporting a flaps issue subsequently advising the flaps were nearly down, they expected a rather normal landing. Tower called emergency services on stand by.
