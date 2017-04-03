Emerald ash borer found in Allouez

A notice to village residents on Friday says an infected tree was found on the southeast end of the village along the East River north of Wiese Park. People who have ash trees and suspect their trees are infected can contact the village's Urban Forestry Division at 448-2805 or a local tree service.

