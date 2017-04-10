Crosswalk Safety in Green Bay

Crosswalk Safety in Green Bay

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Green Bay Police say when driving, it's important to keep your eye on crosswalks and slow down for pedestrians. "Any officer that's on patrol is constantly monitoring all traffic to make sure everyone is driving safe, everyone is crossing through the crosswalk in an appropriate manner," said Captain Kevin Warych.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appleton to consider downtown parking app Mon Green Bay Party Bus 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Sat Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb '17 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb '17 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan '17 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan '17 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan '17 Representation is... 6
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC