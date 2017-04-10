Court names Harenda owner of Hotel Northland -- with conditions
A Brown County judge Friday afternoon settled the question of who owns the Hotel Northland currently under renovation in downtown Green Bay. The judge named Keith Harenda the owner, as long as certain conditions set in an agreement between Harenda and previous owner Michael Frantz are met.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr 10
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC