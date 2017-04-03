Construction Update: Barrels near University Ave. and University Way to stay in place
Green Bay's traffic engineer David Hansen said the barrels will remain up in that area throughout the summer construction season. "There is some work to be done at the intersection of sturgeon bay road and university way.
