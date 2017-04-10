Child Enticement Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
One of the two men charged in connection with the March disappearance of a Sturgeon Bay teenager has pleaded not guilty at his Door County arraignment. Whiting is charged along with 40-year-old Zerie Baker of Green Bay, who allegedly chatted with the 17-year-old on a social media application.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr 10
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC