Charges Requested in Appleton ShootingAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ) - Charges...

Charges Requested in Appleton Shooting
Charges have been requested against the 28-year-old Appleton man who was taken into custody after police responded to a shots fired complaint on the city's north side Tuesday. Ger Thao is expected to face one felony count of Attempted First Degree Homicide and five felony counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
