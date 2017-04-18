Businesses continue to give to Victim...

Businesses continue to give to Victims Family Fund

18 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Almost a month removed from the tragic attack of March 22nd in the Weston area, money is still being raised for the Victims Family Fund opened by River Valley Bank and Central Wisconsin's media partners. HuHot Mongolian Grill gave 20% of their sales last night in both Rib Mountain and Green Bay to the families affected by the March 22 shooting rampage.

