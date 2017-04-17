Budget reduction causes delay in class sign-up
With less than a month away from graduation at UW-Green Bay, the semester is quickly wrapping up. But current students still haven't been able to sign up for next semester's classes, causing uncertainty about fall 2017's schedule.
