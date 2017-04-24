Brown County Schools 'Go Green'

The effort is coordinated by the county's Port and Resource Recovery Department and began with a grant from the Carton Council, an organization aimed at increasing carton recycling nationwide. Five of the eight schools involved in the pilot program are in the Ashwaubenon School District: Ashwaubenon High School, Cormier School and Early Learning Center, Parkview Middle School, Pioneer Elementary School, and Valley View Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.