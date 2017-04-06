Bellevue growth includes more restaurants Arby's, Phin Sushi and Mr. Brew's coming to Bellevue; Ski's Meat Market closed in Ashwaubenon Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2oEYDLR Even with three businesses under construction and more planned, Bellevue still has one of the most underdeveloped key interchanges in Green Bay. "We have probably 450 acres left to potentially develop," Community Development Director Andrew Vissers said of the State 172/County GV interchange.

