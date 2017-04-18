Bar owner agrees to remove fake lynching scene protesting police
A fake lynching scene staged on Main Street in Green Bay will be removed by the owner Friday after a request from a city alderman who received complaints that the scene is disturbing and offensive. Dave Nichols staged the fake lynching scene to get attention with the goal of changing how frequently his establishment Nic's Bar and Grill is visited and subsequently fined Green Bay Police-something he believes is not happening to other bars, specifically near the Stadium District.
