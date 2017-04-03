Appleton Council to Consider Parking Changes
The common council is expected to vote on Wednesday on implementing a program that would allow people to pay for city parking through a smartphone application. If successful, Appleton Communications Coordinator Chad Doran says people could enter the parking stall number posted on the meter into the free app and select how much money they would like to pay.
