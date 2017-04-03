Appleton Council to Consider Parking ...

Appleton Council to Consider Parking Changes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The common council is expected to vote on Wednesday on implementing a program that would allow people to pay for city parking through a smartphone application. If successful, Appleton Communications Coordinator Chad Doran says people could enter the parking stall number posted on the meter into the free app and select how much money they would like to pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Sun Hahaha 75
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb '17 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb '17 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan '17 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan '17 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan '17 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC