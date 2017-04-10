Annual Converters Expo draws record n...

Annual Converters Expo draws record numbers

Over 700 buyers of converting products and processes, a 10% increase from the 2016 event, met with over 120 blue chip service provider companies on a soldout expo floor during last month's 10th Annual Converters Expo, held at Lambeau Field Atrium, Green Bay WI, USA. The Expo featured exhibitors from across the industry focused on networking and sharing the latest technology, equipment, and services to enhance converting operations.

