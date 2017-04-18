Anglers, boaters key to preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species
As fishing activity ramps up in waters with early season opportunities and anticipation builds for the general inland season fishing opener on May 6, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that a few extra minutes spent emptying live wells and cleaning plant debris from anchors and trailers plays a critical role in preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species. DNR research covering 1,000 state lakes released in October 2016 shows the spread of aquatic invasive species has not increased, as would be predicted, but rather has remained stable - an indicator that prevention efforts may be playing a role.
