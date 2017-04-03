2 Men Face Charges in Missing Teen Ca...

2 Men Face Charges in Missing Teen CaseSTURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) - ...

20 hrs ago

Richard Whiting and Zerie Baker each face one count of child enticement, while Baker also faces one charge of soliciting a child for prostitution in connection with the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy. According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Baker and the teen chatted through a social media app on multiple occasions.

