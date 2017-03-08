WPS Continuing to Restore Power
As of 11 am Thursday, WPS Senior Communication Specialist Matt Cullen says roughly 900 people were still in the dark. The outages were caused by damaging winds that swept through Northeast Wisconsin for a span of roughly 48 hours from late Monday to Wednesday night.
