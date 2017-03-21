Woman arrested for 7th retail theft, $14,000 in outstanding warrants
On March 17, Green Bay Police were called to a theft at the Pick 'n Save on Main St. Loss prevention told officers that a woman had filled up a cart with food and left the store without paying. On March 20, the woman returned to Pick 'n Save and filled her cart with food, and tried to leave without paying.
