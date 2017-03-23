Walker Open to Green Bay Correctional Closure
Green Bay Representative David Steffen has proposed closing the facility, which has operated on land along Highway 172 in Allouez since 1898. If the current facility is closed, Walker says it is necessary to ensure "there is a reasonable plan to use the proceeds from the sale and development of that site, once it was removed, in a way that could more than pay for the capital cost of building another site."
