Vacant Whitney Elementary School closer to becoming new apartments
After a term sheet approval from Green Bay's Redevelopment Authority Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee based developers said the real transformation is just beginning. "Now we have to go through our extensive further due diligence as to what the town homes will really look like, the interiors, and then going through construction and working through a budget process," said Anuj Rastoji, MKE View, LLC. The plan is to turn the vacant Whitney Elementary School into 23 apartments with a modern, yet eclectic feel by keeping some of the historic classroom finishes.
