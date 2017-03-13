Vacant Whitney Elementary School clos...

Vacant Whitney Elementary School closer to becoming new apartments

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

After a term sheet approval from Green Bay's Redevelopment Authority Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee based developers said the real transformation is just beginning. "Now we have to go through our extensive further due diligence as to what the town homes will really look like, the interiors, and then going through construction and working through a budget process," said Anuj Rastoji, MKE View, LLC. The plan is to turn the vacant Whitney Elementary School into 23 apartments with a modern, yet eclectic feel by keeping some of the historic classroom finishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb '17 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb '17 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan '17 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan '17 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan '17 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan '17 Brian 79
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC