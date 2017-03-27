Unemployment inches up in metro areas
The Department of Workforce Development says the actual unadjusted jobless rates for February ranged from 5.4 percent in the Racine area to 3.3 percent in Madison. Wausau's unemployment rate was up from 3.2 to 3.7-percent.
