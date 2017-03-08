Unbeaten Appleton North beats De Pere for Division 1 title

Appleton North rushes the court after defeating De Pere 49-34 in the Division 1 finals in the WIAA girls' state basketball championships Saturday, March 11, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Appleton North rushes the court after defeating De Pere 49-34 in the Division 1 finals in the WIAA girls' state basketball championships Saturday, March 11, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.