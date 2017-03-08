Unbeaten Appleton North beats De Pere for Division 1 title
Appleton North rushes the court after defeating De Pere 49-34 in the Division 1 finals in the WIAA girls' state basketball championships Saturday, March 11, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Appleton North rushes the court after defeating De Pere 49-34 in the Division 1 finals in the WIAA girls' state basketball championships Saturday, March 11, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
