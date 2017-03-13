"Top tier" suspects in cocaine ring appearing in court
On Friday, a court commissioner set a $150,000 cash bond for Allen, who a Brown County prosecutor described as a "top-tier dealer." The Brown County Drug Task Force and other agencies served nine search warrants on Tuesday, March 14. Seven of the warrants were served in Green Bay, one was served in Ashwaubenon, and one was served in Allouez.
