Stadium Board to Learn Survey Findings
Officials are expected to learn Monday what options they have in redeveloping the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena and Shopko Hall, both of which are nearing the end of their life spans. At a meeting of the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District Board, consultants will share the findings of a recently-commissioned adaptive reuse study that looked into the two properties.
