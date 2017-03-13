St. Patrick's Day Celebrations in Appleton
Many people with Irish heritage and even those without took the time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day Friday in Appleton. St. Thomas More Catholic Church prepared 215 pounds of corned beef after a Green Bay Bishop gave the green light for local Catholics to eat meat Friday.
