Slain Wisconsin officer ID'd as 15-year veteran
The Latest on a shooting in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three others dead : 12:30 p.m. The police officer killed in a string of northern Wisconsin shootings has been identified as a detective and 15-year veteran of the Everest Metro Police Department. A person with knowledge of the investigation said Thursday that Jason Weiland was shot as he approached an apartment complex in Weston, a small town about 90 miles west of Green Bay.
