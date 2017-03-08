Seoul Virus in Northeast Wisconsin
A Brown County woman has tested positive for the Seoul virus after visiting a Manitowoc woman's rattery, who first tested positive for the virus earlier this year. Shasta Brunette, of Manitowoc, and her son tested positive for the virus after acquiring six infected rats from an Illinois rattery.
