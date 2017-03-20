Retail Theft Crack Down
Green Bay Police are holding a Retail Theft Summit on Tuesday at police headquarters, in an effort to curb the number one crime problem in the city. Captain Kevin Warych says during the meeting, retailers and law enforcement hope to share ideas to reduce and help prevent retail theft from happening within the community.
Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
