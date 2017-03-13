Ramped Up St. Patty's Day Patrols
Friday is St. Patrick's Day...a day known for having the luck of the Irish on your side and drinking green beer or Guinness. Green Bay Police say they will have extra patrols out in full force on city streets Friday and Saturday because the popular holiday.
