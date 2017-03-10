RadioShack in East Town Mall closing
RadioShack in East Town Mall closing Green Bay's last RadioShack store will close at the end of business on March 19 Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2mug936 An employee at the store in East Town Mall, 2350 E. Mason St., who asked not to be quoted because they were not authorized to talk to the press, said the store was notified several weeks ago about the closing. RadioShack announced this week that it had filed for its second bankruptcy in two years.
