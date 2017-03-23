Preparations Begin for Bellin Run
Roughly 75 people gathered at Bellin Health in Ashwaubenon Wednesday evening to begin training for one of Green Bay's largest runs of the year. Bellin Running Expert Nate Vandervest says the goal is to prepare people for the run as the distances covered in the training sessions will increase each week.
