Packers Draft Visits: Air Force OLB Ryan Watson will work out in Green Bay
Green Bay will bring in a pass rusher for a workout next week as one of their 30 pre-draft visits. In keeping with the Packers' search for top athletic prospects in the late rounds of the draft or in undrafted free agency, Watson has the speed to qualify as a good athlete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Acme Packing Company.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC