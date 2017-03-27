Meteorologist: March Weather Fairly Typical
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Last says the highest temperature reached was 59 degrees on March 7 while the low of six degrees was felt on both March 3 and 4. Last notes those temperatures are fairly close to the averages and nowhere near either March extreme: 80 degrees in 2012 and -29 degrees in 1962. According to Last, Green Bay's March snowfall total of nine inches has also been fairly typical.
