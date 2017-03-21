Mayor To Outline Bay Beach VisionGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) - Green...

Mayor To Outline Bay Beach VisionGREE...

11 hrs ago

Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt is using his State of the City Address invitations to send a message on the future of Bay Beach Amusement Park. Schmitt tells WLUK tThe beach would extend along the park's east end, with the boardwalk going out approximately 400 to 500 feet.

