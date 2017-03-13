Markus Returns To WNAM & WVBO
Dan Markus had been programming 103.1 WOGB in Green Bay, WI, a position he held for 17 years, but now he's back to the Appleton/Oshkosh, WI, stations as host of mornings on Adult Standards station WNAM and host of middays on sister station 103.9 WVBO, "The Valley's Greatest Hits." He will debut on the stations on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, and will be on-air weekdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Markus has been on-air and programmed stations in markets including Duluth, MN, Fort Atkinson, WI, Milwaukee, WI, Springfield, IL, and Green Bay, WI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC