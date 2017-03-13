Markus Returns To WNAM & WVBO

Markus Returns To WNAM & WVBO

22 hrs ago Read more: Radio Ink

Dan Markus had been programming 103.1 WOGB in Green Bay, WI, a position he held for 17 years, but now he's back to the Appleton/Oshkosh, WI, stations as host of mornings on Adult Standards station WNAM and host of middays on sister station 103.9 WVBO, "The Valley's Greatest Hits." He will debut on the stations on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, and will be on-air weekdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Markus has been on-air and programmed stations in markets including Duluth, MN, Fort Atkinson, WI, Milwaukee, WI, Springfield, IL, and Green Bay, WI.

