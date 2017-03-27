Lake Michigan Fisheries Forum set to discuss Green Bay fisheries, organization's governance
Highlights of the Green Bay fishery and other updates on Lake Michigan will be shared by leaders from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at the April 8 meeting of the Lake Michigan Fisheries Forum. The agenda includes presentations by DNR fisheries biologists Tammie Paoli and Steve Hogler as well as by Dan Isermann, an assistant professor of fisheries and water resources at UW-Stevens Point.
