Iowa Creamery wins 3rd at cheese contest
Organizers say a record-setting 2,303 cheeses, butters, and yogurts from 33 states were entered for the technical evaluation in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Country View Dairy of Hawkeye, Iowa is bringing home the 3rd place prize in the Flavored Cow's Milk Yogurt category.
