Group calls for fairness in drawing Wisconsin's voting maps
A non-partisan group in Northeast Wisconsin hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday in downtown Green Bay to discuss redrawing Wisconsin's state and congressional districts. A local division of Citizen Action of Wisconsin hosted the meeting at Kavarna, encouraging legislation they say would bring fairness and transparency to Wisconsin elections.
