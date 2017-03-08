Group calls for fairness in drawing W...

Group calls for fairness in drawing Wisconsin's voting maps

A non-partisan group in Northeast Wisconsin hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday in downtown Green Bay to discuss redrawing Wisconsin's state and congressional districts. A local division of Citizen Action of Wisconsin hosted the meeting at Kavarna, encouraging legislation they say would bring fairness and transparency to Wisconsin elections.

