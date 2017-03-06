Green Bay's Top Cop Year in Review

Green Bay's Top Cop Year in Review

It's been a little over a year since Andrew Smith made his way from L.A. to Green Bay to take over the top cop position and there hasn't been a dull moment since he was sworn in on February 1st, 2016. Spending close to 30 years at the LAPD before arriving in Titletown, Chief Smith opens up about some of his first year successes and struggles in the latest episode of Green Bay Crime.

