Green Bay's plan for downtown historic district moves forward
Green Bay's plan for downtown historic district moves forward The state Historical Society is reviewing Green Bay's request to make most of downtown a historic district. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2nNxy8w The city of Green Bay is working to list a portion of downtown east of the Fox River on the National Register of Historic places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC