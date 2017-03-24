Green Bay's plan for downtown histori...

Green Bay's plan for downtown historic district moves forward

Green Bay's plan for downtown historic district moves forward The state Historical Society is reviewing Green Bay's request to make most of downtown a historic district. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2nNxy8w The city of Green Bay is working to list a portion of downtown east of the Fox River on the National Register of Historic places.

