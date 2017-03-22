Green Bay, retailers brainstorm to stop shoplifters
It came one day after Green Bay police arrested a woman for shoplifting, who had six previous shoplifting convictions and eleven warrants -- highlighting the importance of this meeting. As Action 2 News has been reporting over the last year, police have been trying new initiatives like sending people to jail, charging them in circuit court, or posting pictures of chronic offenders on Facebook.
