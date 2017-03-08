Green Bay Bishop gives green light for eating meat on St. Patrick's Day
Irish eyes are smiling on local Catholics, who will be allowed to enjoy that corned beef and cabbage this St. Patrick's Day. Bishop David L. Ricken has announced that members of the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay do not have to abstain from eating meat on the March 17 holiday, which falls on a Friday this year.
