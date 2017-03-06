Drivers Asked to Identify Problem Areas

10 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

County Transportation Planner Devin Yoder says the current 83-page version was created in 2013 and identified Brown County's most congested traffic areas as the downtown on both sides of the Fox River, Mason Street near the US-41 Interchange, and the crossing of the Claude Allouez Bridge in De Pere. To add other spots that often see heavy congestion, residents are asked to either take an online survey or interact with an online map that allows participants to drop a virtual pin on any intersections in question and then provide commentary.

