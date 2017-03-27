Downtown Green Bay's 'Heel Shoe Fitters' store moves to Ashwaubenon
A well-known retailer has called downtown Green Bay home for more than 4 decades, but they've recently made the move to Ashwaubenon. The Heel Shoe Fitters store has been on Adams Street since 1982, helping customers with foot health issues from all over the Midwest.
