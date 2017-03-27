DNR, UW faculty, Walleyes for Tomorrow join forces to study value of Green Bay fishery
Contact : Mike Donofrio, DNR fisheries team supervisor in Peshtigo, 715-582-5050, Michael.Donofrio@wisconsin.gov ; Jennifer Sereno, DNR communications, 608-770-8084, [email protected] ; John Stoll, Public and Environmental Affairs Department chairman, UW-Green Bay, 920-465-2358: [email protected] ; Matthew Winden, Fiscal and Economic Research Center Associate Director, UW-Whitewater, 262-472-5579, [email protected] GREEN BAY -- Starting Saturday, anglers who fish in Green Bay will be asked to participate in a new study designed to calculate the social, recreational and economic impact of the region's fishery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC