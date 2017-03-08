Despite 50 mph wind gusts, Green Bay Police K9 tracks runaway suspect
Despite the wind this week, a Green Bay Police Department K9 was able to find a suspect on the run Wednesday morning. "He is the best partner you are ever going to have," said Reetz.
