Demolition season arrives in Green Bay
Demolition season arrives in Green Bay It's been a demolition-filled end to the week in downtown Green Bay. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2llRi2u Let's start in the 1400 block of Main Street where the owner of the stone-clad buildings south of Main and east of Baird Street is demolishing parts of the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb 4
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb 2
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC