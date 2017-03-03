Demolition season arrives in Green Bay

Demolition season arrives in Green Bay It's been a demolition-filled end to the week in downtown Green Bay. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2llRi2u Let's start in the 1400 block of Main Street where the owner of the stone-clad buildings south of Main and east of Baird Street is demolishing parts of the property.

