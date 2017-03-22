Custodian praised as hero after mercury spill: "Just doing my job"
That's the first reaction from a long-time Green Bay schools custodian responsible for spotting mercury that spilled at Lincoln Elementary School. The DNR credited the janitor, Shelley Ives, with recognizing the mercury, containing it, and preventing it from endangering other children.
