County delays decision on clean energy program
County delays decision on clean energy program PACE program provides low-cost, long-term loans for energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation improvements. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2m3vG7u GREEN BAY - Business owners could receive financial assistance for upgrading heating and cooling systems, pumps and motors, and lighting if Brown County joins the Property Assessed Clean Energy program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC