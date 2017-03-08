County delays decision on clean energy program PACE program provides low-cost, long-term loans for energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation improvements. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2m3vG7u GREEN BAY - Business owners could receive financial assistance for upgrading heating and cooling systems, pumps and motors, and lighting if Brown County joins the Property Assessed Clean Energy program.

