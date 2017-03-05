Cheesemakers vie for a slice of Wisconsin's championship pie
Cheesemakers vie for a slice of Wisconsin's championship pie More than 2,300 contestants want the top spot in the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ltPGny Marieke Penterman, owner of Holland's Family Cheese LLC in Thorp, reacts after winning first place in the U.S. Cheese Championship Contest at Lambeau Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb 4
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan '17
|Brian
|79
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC